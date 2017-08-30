Packers’ Jake Ryan Takes Flight Thanks To Ridiculous ‘Madden 18’ Glitch

If you’ve played of the “Madden NFL” video games in recent years, you know the series has reached an absurd level of realism.

However, these are video games we’re talking about, which means things still happen that make absolutely no sense.

The latest evidence of this comes courtesy of “Madden NFL 18,” which has proven to be anything but glitch-free. For example, view the following clip, which features Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan flipping through the air like a digital rag doll.

Well, that was weird.

Of course, this isn’t the first time errors have occurred in “Madden.” In fact, some errors, specifically those made by referees, are inserted into the game intentionally.

Let’s just hope stuff like this doesn’t happen in the upcoming Madden NFL Club Championship, which will feature gamers representing all 32 NFL franchises.