Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Replaces Julian Edelman?

The New England Patriots and Kony Ealy found out the hard way a lot can happen in a week.

The Patriots lost wide receiver Julian Edelman to a torn ACL and Ealy was released since our last 53-man roster projection.

QUARTERBACKS (3)

Tom Brady

Jacoby Brissett

Jimmy Garoppolo

We still have Jacoby Brissett in our 53-man roster projection. He might not have been on this list if Edelman and Ealy’s roster spots didn’t open up.

RUNNING BACKS (5)

Brandon Bolden

Rex Burkhead

Mike Gillislee

Dion Lewis

James White

Bolden might not receive a single offensive snap this season, but Bill Belichick highly values special teams, where the running back excels. He’s also a great locker room presence.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

Danny Amendola

Austin Carr

Brandin Cooks

Chris Hogan

Malcolm Mitchell

ST Matthew Slater

If Slater isn’t healthy to begin the season, then the Patriots might choose to carry a player with more special teams value, like cornerback Kenny Moore, over Carr. But it would make sense for the Patriots to keep another depth option at wide receiver given Amendola and Mitchell’s injury history. Mitchell got banged up in the second week of the preseason and didn’t play Friday night.

TIGHT ENDS (4)

Dwayne Allen

FB James Develin

Rob Gronkowski

James O’Shaughnessy

It’s still down to O’Shaughnessy and rookie Jacob Hollister for the No. 3 tight end role — if either player makes it. Hollister has been better in the preseason, but O’Shaughnessy has more special teams experience.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)

David Andrews

Marcus Cannon

Cameron Fleming

Antonio Garcia

Ted Karras

Shaq Mason

Nate Solder

Joe Thuney

The Patriots could choose to keep either Cole Croston or Conor McDermott if they decide to carry nine offensive linemen. Both players could receive interest if they hit waivers.

DEFENSIVE LINE (8)

DT Alan Branch

DT Malcom Brown

DL Adam Butler

DE Trey Flowers

DE Geneo Grissom

DT Lawrence Guy

DT Vincent Valentine

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

Grissom makes the roster for now, but he might be just a placeholder until the Patriots acquire another defensive end.

LINEBACKERS (7)

David Harris

Dont’a Hightower

Brandon King

Harvey Langi

Shea McClellin

Elandon Roberts

Kyle Van Noy

No major surprises here. Roberts provides depth at inside linebacker if Harris falters. Trevor Bates and Jonathan Freeny also are in the mix.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (9)

CB Malcolm Butler

S Patrick Chung

S Nate Ebner

CB Stephon Gilmore

S Duron Harmon

CB Cyrus Jones

CB Jonathan Jones

S Devin McCourty

CB Eric Rowe

Jordan Richards, a 2015 second-round pick, seems to be a player without a position. He had a rough preseason at strong safety and didn’t look much better Friday night playing closer to the line at linebacker.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

P Ryan Allen

LS Joe Cardona

K Stephen Gostkowski

The usual suspects.

INJURED RESERVE

WR Julian Edelman

DE Derek Rivers

Both players are heading to injured reserve with torn ACLs.

IDEAL PRACTICE SQUAD

RB D.J. Foster

WR Devin Lucien

TE Jacob Hollister

OT Conor McDermott

G Cole Croston

LB Trevor Bates

CB Justin Coleman

CB Kenny Moore

S Jordan Richards

S Damarius Travis

Last man in: WR Austin Carr

Last man out: CB Kenny Moore

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports