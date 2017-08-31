Patriots-Giants Inactives: Deatrich Wise Among Players Not In Uniform

Don’t expect to see Patriots training camp standout Deatrich Wise in New England’s final preseason tuneup before regular season starts in a week.

Wise is among nine Patriots players not in uniform Thursday night as New England gets set to take on the New York Giants. Wise suffered a concussion in the Patriots’ first preseason game. Wide receiver Julian Edelman and defensive end Derek Rivers (torn ACLs), safety Nate Ebner, linebackers Harvey Langi and Shea McClellin, defensive end Keionta Davis and offensive tackles Antonio Garcia and Andrew Jelks also weren’t spotted on the field pregame. Langi and Garcia were in the press box in street clothes.

Among previously injured players in uniform are running back Rex Burkhead, wide receivers Matthew Slater and Malcolm Mitchell and linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images