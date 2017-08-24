Patriots Offer Another Sneak Peek At New Super Bowl Banner Display

With Week 1 fast approaching, the New England Patriots are putting the finishing touches on their new Super Bowl banner display.

The team was forced to move the banners after it won its fifth Super Bowl title in February, as the previous location only had room for four. The new location, which required some alterations to Gillette Stadium’s south end zone, will have plenty of space for all five championship banners — plus a few more.

For comparison’s sake, here’s a look at where the banners previously hung:

Photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images

Earlier this month, stadium workers installed new fixtures to elevate the “Gillette Stadium” sign. The banners now will hang underneath it.

The Patriots will unveil their Super Bowl LI banner Thursday, Sept. 7, before their regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, but fans will get a look at the new layout next Thursday when the Patriots host the New York Giants in their preseason finale.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images