Patriots Players Laud Julian Edelman’s Work Ethic As Receiver Begins Rehab

FOXBORO, Mass. — Julian Edelman is a man of many talents. But talk to his New England Patriots teammates, and there’s one strength that sets the veteran wide receiver apart from the pack.

“Julian works very hard, extremely hard,” Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler said Tuesday before the team’s practice at Gillette Stadium. “… (He’s) just got to keep (his) head up, keep working hard and work hard to get back.”

Edelman’s 2017 season ended prematurely last Friday when he tore his ACL during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions. The 31-year-old has had his fair share of injuries, but none of this magnitude, and he’ll have to rely on that work ethic to return fully healthy for the 2018 season.

Edelman’s teammates are fully confident he can accomplish that task.

“That guy works extremely hard,” running back James White said. “He’s the first guy in here and leaves last. He’s catching tennis balls at six in the morning. Definitely a guy, as soon you step in here as a rookie, you see how hard he works, and the results show. … If anybody can do it, he can.”

Indeed, Edelman has become a role model of sorts for his younger Patriots teammates, who take note of his relentless approach to the game.

“It’s unbelievable. It really is,” quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. “He comes in every day — you’ve got to give him credit for that, he comes in early and stays late. It’s impressive.”

Edelman thanked Patriots fans for their support Tuesday on social media, but it appears he has plenty of champions in his own locker room, too.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images