Patriots Practice Report: Malcolm Mitchell Returns; Harvey Langi Among Seven Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Malcolm Mitchell was back on the practice field Tuesday, a positive sign for the New England Patriots in the wake of Julian Edelman’s season-ending ACL tear.

Mitchell did not practice last week and sat out last Friday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions as he recovered from an undisclosed injury. The wide receiver, who has been banged up throughout the summer, also missed Monday’s session.

Mitchell appeared to suffer a knee injury during New England’s exhibition game against the Houston Texans two weeks ago.

Seven players were absent from Tuesday’s practice: Edelman, defensive end Derek Rivers, tackle Tony Garcia, safety Nate Ebner and linebackers Shea McClellin, Harvey Langi and Christian Kuntz.

Kuntz appears to have been released to make room for linebacker Marquis Flowers, whom the Patriots acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals. Flowers joined the team for practice, wearing No. 59.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise, who has not played since suffering a head injury in New England’s preseason opener, was limited in practice, shifting to a separate field after warmups to run through conditioning drills with defensive end Keionta Davis and offensive lineman Andrew Jelks.

Davis and Jelks both have yet to practice this summer, and neither wore pads Tuesday.

Several Boston Bruins players were on hand to watch practice, including goalie Tuukka Rask and defenseman Kevan Miller.

The Patriots will host the New York Giants on Thursday in the preseason finale for both teams.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images