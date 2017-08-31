Patriots Vs. Giants Live: Updates, Analysis From NFL Preseason Finale

3:45 p.m. ET: One week from tonight, the New England Patriots will host the Kansas City Chiefs to open the 2017 NFL regular season. But first, they have one last bit of business to take care of: their annual preseason finale against the New York Giants.

Roster battles will be decided. Jobs will be won and lost. Tom Brady will … probably spend the evening hanging out on the sideline, as he and the rest of the Patriots’ veteran starters are not expected to play.

Jacoby Brissett reportedly is expected to start at quarterback for New England, and he’s one of many players looking to prove he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster.

Wide receiver Austin Carr and running back D.J. Foster are on that list, as well, as are tight ends James O’Shaughnessy and Jacob Hollister, tackles Cameron Fleming and LaAdrian Waddle, and linebackers Jonathan Freeny and Trevor Bates, among others.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. Stay tuned for NESN.com’s Patriots pregame show at 4:30 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube, and be sure to check back here throughout the afternoon for pregame updates and analysis.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images