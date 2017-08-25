Patriots Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Preseason Week 3 Online

The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions rarely meet, but they’ll square off in a Week 3 NFL preseason game Friday night at Ford Field.

The Patriots enter with an 0-2 record in preseason play, while the Lions are 2-0. The third preseason game usually is when the starters play most or all of the first half, so this matchup actually is worth watching.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Lions online:

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images