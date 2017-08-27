Phillies Pitcher Hilariously Tosses Most Ineffective Pickoff Attempt Ever

Pickoff throws to first base are important for a pitcher, as they keep a base runner honest amid a threat of a steal. But sometimes, it’s best to just focus on the batter.

That certainly was the case for Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Nick Pivetta, who unleashed arguably the most ineffective pickoff attempt in baseball history. In the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Cubs, Pivetta tossed over to first, only to find Anthony Rizzo comfortably residing on the base.

Check it out below.

Nick Pivetta just attempted the world's least effective pickoff move pic.twitter.com/VTYNcAfJbs — Ben Harris (@byBenHarris) August 27, 2017

Pivetta would get the last laugh, though, as he earned the win in a 6-3 Phillies victory after tossing five innings in which he allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with five strikeouts.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images