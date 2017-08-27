Rafael Devers Has To Make His Own Adjustments Against Major League Pitching

Rafael Devers has heard all the advice and now he’s on his own.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman was red-hot after making his Major League Baseball debut, and it’s not necessarily surprising that the 20-year-old has since cooled off. But Devers was batting just .074 (2-for-27) in his last seven games heading into Sunday’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles, and Red Sox manager John Farrell said it’s up to the young infielder to turn that around.

“He’s getting pitched to,” Farrell said of Devers on “Red Sox First Pitch” on Sunday. “The book travels quick. So all of a sudden he’s getting pounded in with some fastballs and some cutters. The biggest thing is for Rafael to understand how the adjusted attack plan is taking place. … The biggest thing is to maintain a disciplined strike zone.”

Hear more from the Red Sox’s skipper in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images