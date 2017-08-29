Rafael Devers Makes Extremely Difficult Play Look Routine In Red Sox’s Win

Baseball, at any level or age, is not easy, especially if you’re a 20-year-old at the major league level, making what Rafael Devers has done so far even more impressive.

The 20-year-old Boston Red Sox third baseman has, more often than not, made the game look easy. He came highly touted as a hitter, and he’s lived up to that reputation. Aside from the occasional slump, Devers continues to display an impressive ability to drive the ball to all fields and hit for considerable power.

The only real mark against him upon his call-up was the glove. He’s not a bad fielder, but a learning curve was to be expected, as he got used to the big league speed and pace. His best defensive days, we thought, were still ahead of him.

That might still be the case, but don’t sleep on what he’s done at the hot corner in over a month since he was promoted. Devers has been more than adequate at third base, and he made what might have been his finest play Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox, losers of their last four, trailed 3-2 in the fifth inning. Toronto loaded the bases with just one out and looked primed to chase Boston starter Drew Pomeranz with one swing of the bat.

Pomeranz induced a ground ball from Kevin Pillar, but the ball shot down the line and took a a late, quick hop around the third base bag. Devers made the stop, saving at least two runs, and it looked like that’s all he’d be able to do. He was too far behind the bag to make it to third, a throw to second was far from a guaranteed out, and there was almost no chance he’d be able to throw out the speedy Pillar across the diamond.

His only chance — a long one, at that — was to get Josh Donaldson at home. And he did.

It’s an incredible play for a few reasons.

First, look at where Devers fields the ball.

No matter what, he’s making a long throw. And as you can see, Donaldson is nearly halfway home by the time Devers makes the stab.

But that’s where things get really impressive. There’s a split-second after Devers makes the play where he checks quickly checks Donaldson and then makes the heady decision to check in on Pillar, the batter-runner on his way to first.

Quickly, Devers realizes he has no chance of getting Pillar, so he returns his attention to the only play he has: Donaldson at home. By this point, however, his momentum has carried him to the foul side of third base. It looks like catcher Christian Vazquez might be expecting a throw to that side of the plate. But if Devers tried to throw the ball around Donaldson from the foul-side of the line, he risks throwing the ball into Donaldson’s back.

The only chance Devers has is to throw back across his body around Donaldson to the fair side of the plate. In a fraction of a second, Devers decides not to throw to first but to go home, sneaking the ball around Donaldson and forcing Vazquez to adjust to the throw.

And, of course, he makes a perfect throw to the plate, getting Donaldson by the slimmest of margins — thanks in part to what also was a great play by Vazquez, who recognized Devers’ plan as it was happening and still was able to get himself in the best position to get as big as possible to make the play and hold the plate.

Pomeranz got out of the inning unscathed, and the Red Sox went on to win 6-5.

All of that play happens in the span of 2 seconds. That’s the type of decision-making ability you need to have in order to succeed at the highest level, and you also need to execute. For Devers to have the presence of mind to make that decision and make the play is just the latest reminder of how we could be looking at a star in the making.

