MLS All-Star Game Vs. Real Madrid: USA Soccer Legend Predicts ‘Fun, Goals’

by on Tue, Aug 1, 2017 at 1:00PM

Goalkeepers will work hard when Major League Soccer’s best players take on Real Madrid.

That’s what U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer Tony Meola expects to see in the 2017 MLS All-Star Game, which will take place Wednesday at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Real Madrid concludes its preseason U.S. tour with an exhibition vs. the MLS All-Stars, who will be out to prove something against the two-time defending UEFA Champions League winner.

Having played in five MLS All-Star Games, Meola knows well how these contests often push goalkeepers to their limits. The custodians certainly won’t stop everything that comes their way.

