Red Sox Continue To Be One Of MLB’s Best Teams Since Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox didn’t make any “blockbuster moves” before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and it turns out they didn’t need to.

The Sox have gone 14-3 in their 17 games after the deadline, buoyed by the emergence of Eduardo Nunez and Rafael Devers, two new additions — Nunez via trade and Devers via call-up — from around that same time.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images