Red Sox Embark On Critical Seven-Game Road Trip As Postseason Looms

The Boston Red Sox are into the nitty gritty of the 2017 MLB season, and their upcoming seven-game road trip could have major playoff implications.

The Red Sox kick off a three-game series Monday in Toronto against the Blue Jays before heading to New York for four games against the Yankees.

To hear NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Johnny Gomes preview the critical road trip, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images