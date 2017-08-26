Red Sox First Baseman Mitch Moreland Pitches 9th Inning, Strikes Out Batter In Loss To Orioles

The Boston Red Sox were losing 16-3 to the Baltimore Orioles entering the top of the ninth inning Friday night at Fenway Park, so manager John Farrell decided to call on a position player to serve as his final relief pitcher.

Enter Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland, who held his own and even struck out Orioles infielder Caleb Joseph.

Mitch Moreland, yup that Mitch Moreland, K's Caleb Joseph on a 90 MPH fastball pic.twitter.com/UxfInBJKsp — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 26, 2017

Moreland, who had one previous relief outing in his career back in 2014 with the Texas Rangers, mixed in a curveball along with a fastball that hit 90 mph. He allowed two hits but no runs were scored.

It was a pretty good relief performance from a position player.

