Red Sox Look To Capitalize On Struggling Blue Jays In Remaining Matchups

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached the American League Championship Series in each of the past two seasons, but it’s safe to say playoff baseball won’t be played north of the border this year.

Entering Thursday, the Blue Jays sit in last place in the American League East standings with a 61-71 record. This is much to the delight of the Red Sox, who are 9-3 against the Jays this season and have six remaining contests against Toronto in 2017.

To hear more about the Red Sox-Blue Jays season series, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images