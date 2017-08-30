Red Sox Notes: David Price Could Make Important Progress Wednesday

David Price is scheduled to take a pretty big step in his recovery process Wednesday.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander hasn’t pitched since July 22 due to lingering elbow issues, but he could return to the mound for a throwing session as early as Wednesday for the first time since his latest stint on the disabled list began.

“It would be a big step,” manager John Farrell told reporters before Tuesday’s 3-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, via the Providence Journal’s Tim Britton. “Anytime a pitcher goes through that long toss and flat-ground phase of their throwing and then you start to incorporate the angle (of the mound), that’s clearly a positive step.”

One thing the Sox will have to work around, though, is the minor league season will end Monday, likely leaving them without the rehab assignment route to get Price ready for a return. Farrell added that if things go according to plan and Price throws off the mound Wednesday, the manager “can’t envision him being in a game in a week.”

But Boston always can go with simulated games, which was part of how he came back from his original elbow injury that kept him sidelined for most of the first two months of the season.

Let’s take a look at a few more notes from Red Sox-Blue Jays.

— Price isn’t the only player making positive steps toward a return. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia (knee) told reporters Tuesday that he plans to run the bases the following day, and he even added that a return this weekend against the New York Yankees could be a possibility.

And that would be possible since Pedroia isn’t a big believer in getting his timing back through rehab games.

“I’ve had, what, 5,000 at-bats to get my timing? If I don’t have it by now, I don’t think I’ll ever get it,” Pedroia said, via Britton. “If they want me to, I’ll go play a rehab assignment. But I’m ready to go out and compete and play when I’m healthy.”

— If things go according to plan with Matt Barnes and Jackie Bradley Jr., the Sox also could have the reliever and center fielder, respectively, back pretty soon.

Matt Barnes starting for Portland tonight. He’ll be activated when eligible on Friday. Miraculously his back healed up. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 29, 2017

Barnes and Bradley expected to be activated first day eligible. That’s Friday for Barnes, Saturday for Bradley. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) August 29, 2017

— Sandy Leon got the start behind the plate Tuesday night with Chris Sale on the mound, but the plan is for Christian Vazquez and his offense to play Wednesday with Rick Porcello on the mound.

Also of note: Vazquez will catch Porcello tomorrow night to keep his bat in the lineup. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 29, 2017

