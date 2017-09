The Boston Red Sox’s three-game win streak was halted Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.

The rival New York Yankees kept the Boston bats in check, holding the Red Sox to just two runs and four hits in a 6-2 win.

Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez, who went 1-for-5 with a run, spoke to reporters after the game. Check out what he said in the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images