Doug Fister turned in his best performance as a member of the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night in Cleveland.

The right-handed starter allowed only one hit, one earned run and two walks over nine innings to lead Boston to a 9-1 win against the Indians at Progressive Field.

To hear Fister break down his impressive win, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images