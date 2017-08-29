Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Chris Sale Looks To Get Back On Track

It’s Sale Day, Boston Red Sox fans.

Red Sox left-handed ace Chris Sale will take the mound Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, although he hasn’t exactly had his best stuff of late.

August has been a down month for Sale, as he’s allowed four or more earned runs in three of his five appearances, including the six earned runs he allowed over only three innings before getting pulled in his last start against the Cleveland Indians. But he’ll have the clear advantage Tuesday night going against Brett Anderson, who’s making his first start for the Blue Jays since signing a minor league deal with Toronto.

The lineup behind Sale will look a bit different, too, with Rajai Davis leading off in left field, and Chris Young at designated hitter and batting eighth. Hanley Ramirez, meanwhile, will shift to first base, while Sandy Leon will catch and round out the order.

Here are the complete lineups for Monday’s Red Sox vs. Blue Jays game.

RED SOX (74-57)

Rajai Davis, LF

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Mookie Betts, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Chris Young, DH

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (14-6, 2.88 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (61-70)

Steve Pearce, LF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Jose Bautista, RF

Kendrys Morales, DH

Kevin Pillar, CF

Darwin Barney, 2B

Miguel Montero, C

Ryan Goins, SS

Brett Anderson, LHP (2-2, 8.18 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images