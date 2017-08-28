Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Drew Pomeranz Gets Ball In Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox are mired in a four-game losing streak after getting swept by the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend and have seen their lead in the American League East fall to 2.5 games over the New York Yankees. But the Sox will send one of their most consistent pitchers to the mound to try and snap their skid Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz, who has been dominant over the past month, will get the ball at Rogers Centre for Boston opposite Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman.

In his last five starts, Pomeranz is 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA and has won seven consecutive decisions. He also has not allowed an earned run in his last 11 1/3 innings on the mound. Pomeranz has baffled the Blue Jays this year, as the lefty is 2-0 with 0.71 ERA against Toronto this season, including tossing 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball in a July 19 start at Fenway Park.

Red Sox manager John Farrell has elected to switch up the lineup for Monday’s series opener against the Blue Jays, as Boston’s offense only was able to score four runs during the three-game series against the Orioles this past weekend.

Xander Bogaerts, who has been heating up at the plate, will move up to the No. 5 hole in the order, while designated hitter Hanley Ramirez drops down to the seventh spot in the lineup. Brock Holt will get the start in left field and bat ninth, as Chris Young and Rajai Davis will begin the game on the bench.

Here are the complete lineups for Monday’s Red Sox vs. Blue Jays game.

RED SOX (73-57)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Chrisitan Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, LF

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (13-4, 3.18 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (61-69)

Steve Pearce, LF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Jose Bautista, RF

Kendrys Morales, DH

Kevin Pillar, CF

Darwin Barney, 2B

Ryan Goins, SS

Raffy Lopez, C

Marcus Stroman, RHP (11-6, 3.17 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images