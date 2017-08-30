Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Rick Porcello Starts In Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox go for a series sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

Rick Porcello will toe the rubber for Boston, making his 28th start of the season. The right-hander had his four-game winning streak halted in his last outing, as he was roughed up the Baltimore Orioles for 11 runs (four earned) over 4 2/3 innings in a 16-3 Red Sox loss. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner only has faced the Blue Jays once in 2017 and fared quite well, tossing seven innings in which he allowed three runs (none earned) on six hits.

Toronto will give the ball to J.A. Happ, who finished sixth in the AL Cy Young Award voting last season. The left-hander hasn’t been nearly as strong in 2017, as he enters Wednesday with a 6-10 record and 4.10 ERA. Happ particularly has struggled of late, allowing five runs in each of his last two outings.

Boston will send out the same lineup as Tuesday, with one exception: Christian Vazquez returns to catch Porcello and bat ninth. Rajai Davis remains in the leadoff spot, while Hanley Ramirez gets the start at first base and will bat seventh.

Here are the complete lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game.

RED SOX (75-57)

Rajai Davis, LF

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Mookie Betts, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Chris Young, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (8-15, 4.57 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (61-71)

Ezequiel Carrera, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

Jose Bautista, RF

Kendrys Morales, DH

Kevin Pillar, CF

Ryan Goins, SS

Darwin Barney, 3B

Raffy Lopez, C

Rob Refsnyder, 2B

J.A. Happ, LHP (6-10, 4.10 ERA)

