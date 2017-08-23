Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineup: Drew Pomeranz, Corey Kluber Face Off In Game 3

The Boston Red Sox received back-to-back strong efforts from their starting pitchers against the Cleveland Indians, and they hope that trend continues Wednesday night at Progressive Field.

The Red Sox will send Drew Pomeranz to the hill in Game 3 of the four-game series. The left-hander wasn’t long for his last start against the New York Yankees, as he exited the game with one out in the fourth inning due to back spasms. The ailment never was deemed too serious, though, which will allow Pomeranz to go for his 13th win of the season Wednesday.

Boston will be hard-pressed to repeat its nine-run outburst from Tuesday, as it will face Indians ace Corey Kluber. The right-hander has been in Cy Young form as of late, as he’s allowed just one earned run in four of his last six starts, including two complete-game efforts.

The Red Sox’s outfield will have a different look Wednesday following Jackie Bradley Jr.’s thumb injury, which forced the star center fielder onto the 10-day disabled list. Andrew Benintendi will take over in center field and hit third, while Brock Holt mans left field and bats ninth. And after sitting Tuesday, Christian Vazquez returns to catch Pomeranz and hit in the No. 8 hole.

Here are the complete lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Indians game.

RED SOX (72-53)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, LF

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (12-4, 3.31 ERA)

INDIANS (69-55)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Austin Jackson, CF

Jose Ramirez, 2B

Edwin Encarnacion, 1B

Jay Bruce, RF

Brandon Guyer, LF

Yandy Diaz, DH

Yan Gomes, C

Giovanny Urshela, 3B

Corey Kluber, RHP (12-3, 2.67 ERA)

