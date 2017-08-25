Red Sox Vs. Orioles Betting Odds: Boston Pegged As Favorites At Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox will look to claim their first series win over Baltimore at home in almost two years when they open a three-game set with the Orioles on Friday as -160 favorites on the Major League Baseball odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston split a four-game series in Baltimore in early June, and is a respectable 10-7 in its past 17 total meetings with its long-time America League East rival going into Friday night’s Orioles vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park. However, the Red Sox have struggled in recent home dates with Baltimore, going 6-9 in 15 games since September 2015.

The Red Sox have also split two series with Baltimore this season at Fenway, winning two of four in early May after each team won one apiece in the opening week of the season, including the Orioles’ decisive 12-5 victory as +127 underdogs on April 12.

Boston gave up its highest run total in Thursday’s 13-6 loss in Cleveland as -155 chalk. However, the Red Sox consistently are playing at a much higher level than the early weeks of the campaign, going 16-4 in their past 20 outings to maintain a 4.5-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees in the AL East standings, and solid +700 World Series odds.

Rick Porcello aims to improve to 5-0 in August when he takes the hill for Boston on Friday. The right-hander shone last time out, surrendering just three hits and one earned run in a 5-1 win over the Yankees as a -102 home underdog on Aug. 20, but is 0-2 in two starts against Baltimore this season.

The Orioles travel to Boston on a high following Wednesday’s 8-7 walk-off victory over the visiting Oakland Athletics as -192 chalk. The victory gave Baltimore the series win in their three-game set with Oakland, but the Orioles have struggled in recent weeks, going 6-9 over their past 15 outings, failing to record back-to-back wins over that stretch.

The road has been particularly hard for the Orioles since the beginning of July, with the club recording a mediocre 10-13 mark in 23 games away from Camden Yards. Baltimore has averaged 6.3 runs over its past six road games, and may need more on Friday. Starter Jeremy Hellickson has struggled in recent outings, giving up 16 total earned runs in 19 innings over his past three starts.

