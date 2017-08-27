Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Mitch Moreland Sits For Series Finale At Fenway

The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of a pick-me-up Sunday, but they’ll be without one of their hottest hitters.

Mitch Moreland will be out of the Red Sox’s lineup in their series finale against Baltimore with left-hander Wade Miley on the mound for the Orioles. The first baseman is batting .328 in August and is 6-for-15 with three home runs and five RBIs in his last four games, but he’s batting .220 versus southpaws this season. Hanley Ramirez will play first for Moreland and bat cleanup, followed by Chris Young in the designated hitter spot.

Rajai Davis will make his second start in a Red Sox uniform, playing in center field and batting seventh. The Red Sox also dropped third baseman Rafael Devers down to the No. 8 hole, as he’s managed a hit in just two of his last seven games.

Doug Fister will start Sunday, which feels a bit like a must-win game after the Red Sox dropped their last three contests by a collective score of 36-9. The right-hander, though, is coming off his best start of the season during which he gave up a leadoff home run to Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor only to no-hit the Tribe through nine complete innings after that.

Here are Sunday’s lineups.

RED SOX (73-56)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Chris Young, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rajai Davis, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Doug Fister, RHP (3-6, 4.78 ERA)

ORIOLES (64-65)

Tim Beckham, SS

Manny Machado, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Adam Jones, CF

Trey Mancini, LF

Chris Davis, 1B

Mark Trumbo, DH

Welington Castillo, C

Seth Smith, RF

Wade Miley, LHP (7-10, 5.11 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images