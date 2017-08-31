Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Eduardo Rodriguez Looks To Gain More Ground In Bronx

The Boston Red Sox just finished a sweep of the Blue Jays in Toronto, and they have a chance to increase their lead in the American League East with a four-game series against the New York Yankees.

Boston heads to the Bronx on Thursday with a 5 1/2-game lead over their rivals, and Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound looking to help the Red Sox gain even more ground. The left-hander surprisingly has faced the Yankees just once this season, picking up a no-decision in an Aug. 11 contest that saw him toss six scoreless innings with just two hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Rodriguez has fared well against the Yankees in his career, too, as he’s 4-1 with a 2.31 ERA in eight starts, which are his best numbers against any AL East opponent by far.

On the other side of the ball, the lineup remains unchanged from Wednesday night’s 7-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Here are both teams’ lineups for Thursday’s game at Yankee Stadium.

RED SOX (76-57)

Rajai Davis, LF

Eduardo Nuñez, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Mookie Betts, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Chris Young, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-4, 4.19 ERA)

YANKEES (70-62)

Brett Gardner, LF

Aaron Hicks, CF

Gary Sanchez, C

Didi Gregorius, SS

Starlin Castro, 2B

Aaron Judge, RF

Chase Headley, DH

Greg Bird, 1B

Todd Frazier, 3B

CC Sabathia, LHP (10-5, 3.82 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Griffith/USA TODAY Sports Images