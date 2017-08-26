Red Sox Wrap: Boston Commits Five Errors In Ugly 16-3 Loss To Orioles

The Boston Red Sox were sloppy in their series finale against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. Unfortunately for Boston, it was déjà vu all over again Friday night at Fenway Park.

The Baltimore Orioles jumped all over their American League East foe, collecting 20 hits in a 16-3 rout in the series opener.

Rick Porcello didn’t have his best stuff in his 26th start of the season, but he didn’t get any help from his defense either. The-right-hander allowed 11 runs over his 4 2/3 innings of work, but only four were earned as the Red Sox committed five errors in the contest.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 73-55, while the Orioles improve to 63-65.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Messy.

Boston didn’t find success in any facet of the game Friday night. The pitching allowed a barrage of hits, the defense had its worst night of the season and the offense only collected six hits.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

This one pretty much was over before it started, but Baltimore’s seven-run fifth innings really put a stamp on it.

ON THE BUMP

— The Orioles didn’t wait around to get to Porcello. After the right-hander got the first out of the first inning, Manny Machado and Adam Jones laced back-to-back singles. Porcello then induced Adam Jones into a grounder, but a throwing error allowed Machado to cross the plate for Baltimore’s first run. Trey Mancini then brought home the Orioles’ second run with a sacrifice fly.

Mark Trumbo kept things going in the second when he led off the inning with a solo home run, followed by a Welington Castillo single. Two batters later, Tim Beckham reached on a Rafael Devers throwing error, followed by a Machado RBI single. Porcello appeared to notch the final out of the frame when he struck out Jonathan Schoop, but the pitch got away from Sandy Leon, allowing Beckham to cross the plate for Baltimore’s fifth run.

The Orioles’ onslaught continued in the third when Chris David blasted a solo shot. After a scoreless fourth inning, Baltimore would put the game out of reach in the fifth. Schoop led off the inning with a single and was brought home two batters later on a Mancini RBI single. Davis then reached on a Xander Bogaerts throwing error, followed by a Trumbo walk. After Seth Smith lined a two-RBI single with two outs in the inning, Red Sox manager John Farrell pulled his starter.

— Joe Kelly followed Porcello and allowed three runs to score on four hits before getting Boston out of the messy fifth inning. The right-hander stayed on for the sixth and tossed a scoreless inning.

— Blaine Boyer allowed three runs on four hits in the seventh inning, including a two-run triple off the bat of Mancini.

— Robby Scott posted a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Mitch Moreland allowed two hits in the ninth, but managed to toss a scoreless inning with a strikeout.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Xander Bogaerts provided the only offensive highlight for the Red Sox, a two-run home run in the second inning.

— Chris Young ripped a double in the seventh inning and added a single in the ninth.

— Rafael Devers, Rajai Davis and Mookie Betts all singled in the contest.

— Sandy Leon didn’t record a hit in the game, but he lifted a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

— Eduardo Nunez, Andrew Benintendi, and Moreland all went hitless.

