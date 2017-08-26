Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Goes Silent In 7-0 Loss To Orioles

The Boston Red Sox are in a rut.

The Red Sox had lost two straight blowout games coming into Saturday’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles, but the neither the pitching staff nor the offense did much to snap the skid in a 7-0 loss at Fenway Park.

The Orioles scored five runs in the second inning, and starter Kevin Gausman did the rest as the Red Sox’s offense tallied just four hits against the hard-throwing right-hander and the O’s bullpen.

The Red Sox fell to 73-56 after their third straight loss, while the Orioles improved to 64-65 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Frustrated.

A day after losing 16-3, the Red Sox’s offense was unable to get anything going and starter Eduardo Rodriguez couldn’t minimize the damage during the O’s second-inning outburst.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jonathan Schoop deposited a solo home run into the center field bleachers to give the Orioles a six-run edge in the eighth inning.

ON THE BUMP

— For the third straight start, Rodriguez was the victim of a big inning. The lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking one.

The Orioles pounced on the left-hander in the second inning to the tune of five runs. Mark Trumbo got the scoring started with an RBI single to left. Craig Gentry drove in the next run with a single to center, and Tim Beckham followed by launching a three-run home run to left to make it 5-0.

Rodriguez settled down after the second and gave the Red Sox’s bullpen a much-needed rest, but the damage had been done.

— Brandon Workman recorded the final out of the seventh inning. He came back out for the eighth and allowed a solo home run to Schoop to stretch the O’s lead to six.

— Fernando Abad gave up a run in the ninth inning when Gentry laced a two-out RBI double to left-center field.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk.

— Mitch Moreland went 2-for-4 with two singles.

— Chris Young, Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez each reached base via walk.

— Eduardo Nunez, Andrew Benintendi, Hanley Ramirez, Rafael Devers, Bogaerts, Young and Vazquez all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Some good news from the farm.

Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox 2017 top draft pick lowers ERA to 3.12 with another 3 scoreless innings https://t.co/HI6OYzKt1M — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) August 26, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will finish their three-game series with the Orioles on Sunday. Doug Fister will take the hill for Boston and will be opposed by Wade Miley. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images