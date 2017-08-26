Red Sox’s Carson Smith Making Progress In Rehab From Tommy John Surgery

The Boston Red Sox’s bullpen lately has been heavily taxed, but help could soon be on the way in the form of Carson Smith.

The right-hander hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016, but he has looked good in three rehab outings for Triple-A Pawtucket. Smith has given up one hit while striking out three in three scoreless innings for the PawSox, and while he knows he won’t have his feel back by the end of this season, he still believes he can help the Red Sox during the playoff push.

