Red Sox’s Chris Sale Becomes Fastest Pitcher To Reach 1,500 Strikeouts

Fans at Rogers Centre saw history Tuesday night.

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale recorded his 1,500th strikeout when he got the Toronto Blue Jays’ Kevin Pillar looking with some off-speed magic in the bottom of the second inning.

Reaching 1,500 strikeouts is an impressive accomplishment no matter how fast the pitcher accomplishes it, but in Sale’s case, he did it faster than any other pitcher before him, breaking Kerry Woods’ old record.

There it is — career strikeout No. 1,500 for Sale. Fastest to reach that number. Took 1,289.2 innings. Previous best: 1,303 for Kerry Wood — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) August 29, 2017

The Cy Young-worthy campaign continues for the Red Sox ace.

Thumbnail photo Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images