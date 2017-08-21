Red Sox’s Drew Pomeranz Ready To Start Wednesday After Injury Scare

Boston Red Sox fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz exited his start Friday against the New York Yankees with back spasms. But he threw a bullpen session before the Red Sox’s game in Cleveland on Monday and should be ready to make his next start Wednesday against the Indians.

“He threw about a 25-pitch bullpen today at or near his normal intensity for his side days,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said, per Mass Live’s Christopher Smith. “So barring anything unforeseen, how he would come in (Tuesday), he would be on track to start.”

Pomeranz has been one of Boston’s most effective starters this season, as the lefty is 12-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 24 starts for the Red Sox this season.

With David Price still on the shelf and Eduardo Rodriguez trying to regain his form after a dislocated right knee cap, Boston could ill-afford to lose another starting pitcher as the playoff push heats up. But Pomeranz’s bullpen session, while shorter than normal, went off without a hitch.

“His normal bullpen is 35 to 40 pitches,” Farrell said. “It was cut back by about 10 today or about 10 or 15 (pitches) to take into account a day closer to his start. But he felt good. He threw all of his pitches with good intensity.”

Pomeranz is scheduled to face Indians ace Corey Kluber at Progressive Field on Wednesday.

