Red Sox’s John Farrell Breaks Down Hanley Ramirez’s Offensive Struggles

The Boston Red Sox have been struggling of late, especially in the batter’s box.

The Red Sox only have scored 10 combined runs in their last four games, all losses, and have left a slew of runners on base. But Hanley Ramirez, in particular, really has been slumping.

In his last 10 games, Ramirez is batting .158 with only three RBI and one run scored.

Prior to Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Red Sox manager John Farrell broke down Ramirez’s offensive struggles and explained how the slugger is working to get better.

