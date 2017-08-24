Red Sox’s John Farrell Provides Update On David Price’s Injury Status

David Price has been out for almost a month after he retroactively was placed on the disabled list July 25 with ongoing elbow issues.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander has been taking some steps towards returning to the mound, and will throw from 120 feet Friday, according to Sox manager John Farrell.

Hear more from Farrell prior to Boston’s matchup with the Cleveland Indians on Thursday at Progressive Field in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images