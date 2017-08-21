Red Sox’s Winning Ways Have Them In Good Position In AL Playoff Race

For most of the season, the Houston Astros have been the best team record-wise in the American League. And while they still are tops in the AL, the Boston Red Sox are making a push to challenge them for home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs.

The Sox are 4.5 games behind the Astros, and they have a big series this week against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians.

Hear more about the race for the best record in the American League in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images