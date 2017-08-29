Rex Ryan Just Can’t Seem To Avoid Tom Brady, Even In His New ESPN Job

Unlike New England Patriots fans, Rex Ryan likely never will have to get used to life without Tom Brady.

That’s because the Former NFL coach literally can’t avoid the Patriots quarterback, even in his new profession.

Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch on Tuesday published a story that provides an in-depth look into Ryan’s preparation for his broadcasting debut, which will occur Sept. 11 when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.” At one point, Deitsch describes a particular moment that should make any Patriots fan smile.

“Ryan did something funny that we can’t pass up revealing here,” Deitsch wrote. “While walking up the stairs of the ESPN production truck, he saw a big image of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on its side, among other historic NFL players.

“Ryan took off his sport coat and whacked the photo with it. Then he laughed, telling the reporter following him, “I really do have more respect for that guy than anyone.”

Say what you want about Ryan, but he definitely should be an entertaining addition to ESPN’s broadcast booth.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images