Ric Flair’s Fianceé Gives Update On WWE Legend’s ‘Miracle’ Recovery

Ric Flair is on his way back to being the limousine riding, jet flying, kiss stealing, wheelin’ dealin’ son of a gun that wrestling fans have come to know and love.
Flair was in critical condition after undergoing surgery a couple of weeks ago, but the WWE legend now is on the mend, according to his fianceé, Wendy Barlow, who provided a very encouraging update Monday via Facebook.
Obviously, Flair still has a long way to go in his recovery. But the 68-year-old appears to be in great spirits judging by the most recent activity on his social media accounts.
Flair is a 16-time world champion. And he’s not done fighting, folks.
Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images
