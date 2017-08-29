Ric Flair’s Fianceé Gives Update On WWE Legend’s ‘Miracle’ Recovery

Ric Flair is on his way back to being the limousine riding, jet flying, kiss stealing, wheelin’ dealin’ son of a gun that wrestling fans have come to know and love.

Flair was in critical condition after undergoing surgery a couple of weeks ago, but the WWE legend now is on the mend, according to his fianceé, Wendy Barlow, who provided a very encouraging update Monday via Facebook.

Ric Flair's fiancée with an update on his health. Says she's witnessed a miracle. pic.twitter.com/Xz2qZLT66h — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 29, 2017

Obviously, Flair still has a long way to go in his recovery. But the 68-year-old appears to be in great spirits judging by the most recent activity on his social media accounts.

Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were. Naitch WILL be back! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/v9YbIEykt9 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 29, 2017

Flair is a 16-time world champion. And he’s not done fighting, folks.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images