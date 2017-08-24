Rob Gronkowski Has Pretty Thoughtful Take On Racial Tensions In U.S.

Rob Gronkowski isn’t the first athlete you’d go to for nuanced opinions on politics, but it turns out he has some not-so-bad ideas.

The New England Patriots tight end recently did an interview with the MooseTV channel on Class Act Sports and was asked for his take on the ongoing racial tensions in the United States. And Gronk related it to the thing he knows best — football.

“I just feel like evil will always just destroy itself,” Gronkowski said. “In sports, a team is surrounded with people with different backgrounds, with different races, with different religion. And you know how in order for a team to win is everyone comes together. And I feel like that’s what the USA represents — everyone just needs to come together in order to win, just like sports teams.

“I always relate sports to real-life situations because, in order to see a business, you got to all come together as a team, as one unit, in order to succeed. If everyone’s doing their own little thing, then guess what? You ain’t going to come together and form one and be stronger. If everyone’s on the same page, it don’t matter what race, what background, what religion you are, if everyone just comes together like a good, solid football team, baseball team, no matter what it is, whatever sport, everyone comes together and that’s how you win games. … It’s easy.”

Gronkowski recently has taken to the Tom Brady way of life, working with the quarterback’s longtime trainer Alex Guerrero and changing to a similar diet. Perhaps he’s ditching his party boy persona for something more intellectual, too.

