Robert Kraft To Match First $1M Donated To Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots are lending a helping hand to a city that’s been good to them in recent years.

The Patriots on Monday announced the Kraft family is offering to match all funds donated to the American Red Cross in support of the Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund, up to $1 million.

The team currently is working with the Red Cross to create a website where those donations can be made and will share details later Monday.

Hurricane Harvey has ravaged Houston over the last several days, causing unprecedented flooding that has destroyed businesses and homes and displaced tens of thousands of residents. The Patriots have close ties with the Houston Texans: Many Texans staffers, including head coach Bill O’Brien, used to work in New England, and the teams held joint practices earlier this summer. The Pats also won two Super Bowls in Houston, in 2004 and this past February.

Kraft explained his pledge to help Houston in a statement.

“Houston is a special city to our family and our organization,” the Patriots owner said. “The New England Patriots and our fans have celebrated two of our franchise’s greatest and most memorable moments in Houston. The city was a tremendous host for Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 and once again this past February for Super Bowl LI. Houston could not have provided more support to us during those visits, and we welcome the opportunity to provide this support when Houston needs it most.

“When natural disasters have impacted our country, they have always unified communities and rallied support throughout the nation. We have already heard stories of heroic rescues and strangers helping strangers in this time of need. These stories have inspired us, as we always encourage bringing communities together, building bridges and helping others. We are eager to join in these efforts and provide our support.”

The NFL and the Texans also pledged $1 million each to the United Way to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, while the Dallas Cowboys announced they will match that pledge.

The @HoustonTexans and the @NFLFoundation each pledge $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/TETM5IH0za — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2017

.@CJonesAnderson announced that the NFL Foundation is matching the Texans $1 million donation to the United Way. 📝: https://t.co/9py2hEPat3 pic.twitter.com/G75Ly07Hhc — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 28, 2017

