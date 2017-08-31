Ronda Rousey To WWE? Triple H Believes UFC Superstar Would Be Great Fit

Ronda Rousey’s already has one memorable appearance in a WWE ring. Could she have more in her future?

WWE legend and executive Triple H stopped by ESPN to discuss all things wrestling, including a potential career switch from UFC to WWE for “Rowdy,” who was in the news earlier this week with her marriage to fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne.

And it sure sounds like Triple H would be happy to have her on board.

“I think she would be great at it because she would dedicate herself just as she has done with everything else in her life,” he told ESPN, as transcribed by Bleacher Report.

Triple H also said the company has remained in conversation with Rousey, and he had some pretty interesting insight.

Rousey’s dominance in the octagon ended with her loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193, and after a long layoff, she lost her second straight bout at UFC 207 to Amanda Nunes. And there’s been no news as to when a potential next fight could be.

