Roush Fenway Drivers To Honor NASCAR Legends At Darlington Throwback

We slowly have been getting a peek at the many throwback schemes that will take the track during the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 3, and the latest ones will get races fans all fired up.

Roush Fenway Racing told fans it would reveal the paint schemes for Trevor Bayne’s No. 6 and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 17 if its tweet received 89 retweets Wednesday.

If this gets 89 retweets we'll unveil our Darlington throwback cars right now — Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) August 23, 2017

And if that number wasn’t a dead giveaway, it certainly was once the schemes were revealed.

Bayne will honor Mark Martin, whose first win for Roush Fenway came in 1989, by decking out his AdvoCare Ford in the same dark blue paint job that Martin patrolled the track in.

Stenhouse, meanwhile, once again will honor Darrell Waltrip with the same scheme he rocked during the 1997 season, although the colors will be different.

Those are a thing of beauty.

These won’t be the only throwbacks worth seeing, though, as the night race will feature many popular schemes from years passed, including Dale Earnhardt. Sr.’s iconic Wrangler paint scheme.

The Southern 500 should be a blast.

