Rudy Gobert Coldly Retweets Isaiah Thomas’ Gordon Hayward Recruitment After Trade

Directly or indirectly, Rudy Gobert has been more than willing to share his feelings during about this wild NBA offseason.

The Utah Jazz center took issue with the way now-former Jazz swingman Gordon Hayward left for the Boston Celtics in free agency. Hayward, Gobert said, could have handled his exit differently, as Gobert apparently didn’t like the way Hayward’s final decision played out in a Fourth of July drama.

He also took an apparent jab at Hayward and Kyrie Irving earlier in the summer, as rumors centering on the two players swirled.

So it probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Gobert was back at it Tuesday, shortly after the Celtics acquired Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade that sent Isaiah Thomas to Cleveland. With the simple push of a button, Gobert trolled everyone involved — most notably Thomas — by retweeting a tweet Thomas sent when he was openly recruiting Hayward, pointing out how many championships Boston had compared to Utah and the Miami Heat, the two other teams after Hayward this summer.

Rudy Gobert just retweeted Isaiah Thomas' tweet recruiting Hayward to Boston. The NBA is the greatest league in the planet. Period. pic.twitter.com/j3Fmd08BG5 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 23, 2017

Ouch.

