Seahawks Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Preseason Online

The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks resume their NFL preseason schedules with a Week 3 game at CenturyLink Field.

Both teams suffered disappointing losses in the playoffs last season and are hoping to bounce back with a strong 2017 campaign. That process resumes Friday in a game that should feature plenty of action from starters.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks online.

When: Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images