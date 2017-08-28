Seven Patriots Earn Spots In ESPN’s #NFLRank Top 100; Tom Brady No. 1

ESPN has released it’s annual ranking of the NFL’s top 100 players, and the New England Patriots are well-represented.

In total, the Pats have seven players in the rankings, and each of them fall within the top 70. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt topped this list each of the last two years, but this year’s rankings feature a new — though unsurprising — No. 1.

Here are the seven Patriots who cracked the NFLRank 2017, along with their current ranks and where they fell in 2016:

Tom Brady, QB — No. 1 ( Prev: No. 6)

Rob Gronkowski, TE — No. 11 (Prev: No. 3)

Brandin Cooks, WR — No. 45 (Prev: NR)

Dont’a Hightower, MLB — No. 54 (Prev: 99)

Devin McCourty, FS — No. 55 (Prev: 50)

Malcolm Buter, CB — No. 56 (Prev: 89)

Stephon Gilmore, CB — No. 69 (Prev: 86)

And here’s the overall top 10, minus Brady:

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers — No. 2

Aaron Donald, DL, Los Angeles Rams — No. 3

Von Miller, OLB, Denver Broncos — No. 4

Antonio Brow, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers — No. 5

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons — No. 6

Khalil Mack, DE, Oakland Raiders — No. 7

Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers — No. 8

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants — No. 9

J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans — No. 10

It bears noting how this list was compiled. ESPN polled 53 NFL experts on which NFL players will perform the best in 2017, with past performances and positional values not factoring in.

That makes this list much different than the one released by NFL Network back in June, which was assembled by polling current players. Tom Brady also ranked No. 1 on that list, though only five Patriots appeared in the top 100, with wide receiver Julian Edelman’s inclusion over Brandin Cooks being a major difference.

Of course, ESPN’s rankings come after the confirmation of Edelman’s torn ACL, which will sideline him for the entire 2017 season.

