Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid Lead ‘NHL 18’ Top Overall Player Ratings

There are a lot of familiar faces atop the “NHL 18” overall player ratings. But there’s also a newcomer, and he’s knocking on the door of being the video game’s best player.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, the “NHL 18” cover athlete, will carry an overall rating of 93 — the same as Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby. Game developer EA Sports on Sunday revealed the ratings, which are sure to be a popular subject of debate.

Here are the top 24 players in the game:

There’s not much to dispute here, although you could make the case that Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne deserves to be among the top four netminders in the game.

Crosby and Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin have dominated the top of the ratings for what feels like forever. But, at just 20 years old, it might not be long before McDavid is atop the digital mountain.

