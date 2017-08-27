Spencer Ware Could Miss Season With Torn PCL; Kareem Hunt Named Chiefs’ Starter

The NFL preseason has taken yet another important skill player.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware has a torn PCL “in addition to other damage” and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season, the team’s head athletic trainer told Chiefs.com reporter BJ Kissel. Ware will seek a second opinion, per Kissel, but the outlook doesn’t look good.

#Chiefs trainer @proatc says RB Spencer Ware has a torn PCL. "Thought to be season-ending." Ware getting more opinions, hoping IR/to return — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2017

Ware suffered the injury Friday during Kansas City’s Week 3 preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It’s a tough blow for the Chiefs, as Ware led the club with 241 carries and 1,368 yards from scrimmage (921 rushing, 447 receiving) and was set to be KC’s lead back with Jamaal Charles finally out of the picture.

Yet Ware’s injury will open the door for rookie Kareem Hunt, who was named the Chiefs’ starting running back Sunday, per Kissel. Hunt, the team’s third-round pick out of Toledo, likely still will split reps with backup Charcandrick West. But Kansas City traditionally relies heavily on its running backs in a conservative offense led by quarterback Alex Smith, so Hunt could see plenty of touches in both the running game and the passing game.

The Chiefs open the regular season Sept. 7 against the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, who also lost wide receiver Julian Edelman to a torn ACL on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images