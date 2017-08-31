Terrell Owens Says It’s A ‘Joke’ He’s Not Playing In NFL ‘Right Now’

Larry Fitzgerald is the oldest wide receiver in the NFL right now at the age of 34, but he wouldn’t be if it were up to Terrell Owens.

The Hall of Fame hopeful, who spent most of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, is a decade older than Fitzgerald, but Owens believes he still could be playing at the highest professional level. In fact, Owens is pretty appalled that he’s not.

“Me not being on the field right now is a joke,” Owens said on FOX Sports Radio with Eric Dickerson on Wednesday. “I don’t care what people say. Even though I’m 43, trust me, I’m not your average 43-year-old.”

Owens’ former Niners teammate Jerry Rice was the oldest active wide receiver ever when he played in his age 42 season in 2004, but T.O. hasn’t played since 2010. But the soon-to-be 44-year-old still believes he should have received another chance.

“Even when I was 35, 36, 37 they said I was too old, but I was still ballin’ out with the 20-year-olds,” Owens said. “I can go out right now and give you a 4.4 (in the 40-yard dash).”

Owens actually was productive in his final NFL season, putting up 983 yards and nine touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals at the age of 37. And who knows? Maybe Owens would have ended up being a first-ballot Hall of Famer if he played for a few more years.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images