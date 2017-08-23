The Hurry-Up

The Hurry-Up: AFC Season Primer, Patriots-Lions Preview, Fantasy Ranks

by on Wed, Aug 23, 2017 at 10:04AM
In the season premiere of “The Hurry-Up,” presented by MyBookie.AG, the NESN.com team looks at the AFC’s biggest storylines heading into the 2017 season. Mike Cole predicts the winners of each division, and Ricky Doyle forecasts over-under win totals for some teams.

Also in the show, Zack Cox and Doug Kyed examine the New England Patriots’ preseason so far and preview this week’s showdown against the Detroit Lions. Finally, Doyle plays America’s favorite prop game: “Show and Tell.”

Watch the entire show in the video above.

