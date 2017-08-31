The Hurry-Up

The Hurry-Up: NFC Season Primer, Patriots-Giants Preview, Fantasy Ranks

by on Wed, Aug 30, 2017 at 8:15PM
In this week’s episode of “The Hurry-Up,” presented by MyBookie.AG, the NESN.com team looks at the NFC’s biggest storylines heading into the 2017 season.

Mike Cole predicts the winners of each division, and Ricky Doyle forecasts over-under win totals for some teams. Also in the show, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava examine impact of Julian Edelman’s season-ending injury and preview this week’s showdown against the New York Giants.

Finally, Doyle plays America’s favorite prop game: “Show and Tell.”

Watch the entire show in the video above.

