The football season almost is here and that means it’s time to look into the crystal ball and make some predictions in the return of “The Spread” on NESN.com.

Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian are back to make some picks and they offer their divisional, championship and Super Bowl LII predictions.

Watch the first episode of “The Spread” presented by MyBookie.ag in the video player above.