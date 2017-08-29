This Jae Crowder Photo Could make Celtics-Cavs Situation Even More Awkward

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers still haven’t finalized last week’s blockbuster trade, but the players involved are acting like it’s a done deal.

Isaiah Thomas? He’s busy routing his former team in “NBA 2K17.” Kyrie Irving? Well, a digital version of himself already is balling in a Celtics uniform. Heck, even the people in charge of the teams’ online stores are acting like everyone’s staying put. Which brings us to Jae Crowder.

An underrated piece of the megadeal, Crowder’s kept a low profile since being shipped to Cleveland. But that certainly changed when he visited Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Josh Okogie and Jae Crowder getting some Sunday work in yesterday. Pros are on campus here at Tech every single day. #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/gUdhIMBfMI — GT Men's Basketball (@GTMBB) August 28, 2017

Obviously, this would make things pretty awkward in the unlikely even that Crowder ends up back in Boston.

Still, it’s good to see him back in the gym, as he recently has been mourning the death of his mother, who died of cancer on the same day as the trade.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images